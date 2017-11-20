North Africa: Stampede Near Essaouira - Official Delegation Led By Wali of Marrakech-Safi Region Visits Injured Victims

Essaouira — Upon high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, an official delegation led by the Wali of the Marrakech-Safi region, Abdelfettah Lebjioui, visited on Sunday at the Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdellah Provincial Hospital the injured victims of the tragic stampede that occurred in Sidi Boulaalam near Essaouira.

Lebjoui, who was accompanied by the governor of the province of Essaouira, Jamal Makhtatar, was informed about the measures taken by the hospital's medical staff to provide help and the necessary health care to the wounded.

Speaking to reporters, Marrakech-Safi Regional Director of Health, Khalid Zenjari, said that some of the wounded received the necessary health care at the Tafetachte Health Center, while others were transferred to Essaouira's provincial hospital.

The state of health of two people required their transfer by helicopters, including one of the Royal Gendarmerie and another one of the Health Ministry, to Marrakech Mohammed VI University Hospital Center, he added.

He also hailed collaboration between the various services in order to provide help and assistance to the victims of this tragic incident.

Fifteen people were killed and 5 others were injured in a stampede which happened Sunday during the distribution of foodstuffs by a local association in the commune of Sidi Boulalam in the province of Essaouira.

Following the incident, HM King Mohammed VI gave his high instructions to the competent authorities to take all measures to provide the necessary support and assistance to the families of the victims and the injured.

The Sovereign also decided to personally pay for the expenses of the burial and funeral of the victims, as well as for the costs of the wounded's hospitalization.

An investigation is underway to determine the causes of the incident and to establish responsibilities, said the interior ministry, which has also opened an administrative enquiry.