20 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco Rejects Any Attack Against Holy Places of Islam and Arab States

Cairo — The Kingdom of Morocco underlined on Sunday in Cairo that it does not accept any attack against the Holy Places of Islam and the other Arab states.

"The Kingdom of Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed, and given its deep and historical ties, its relations of cooperation and its strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia and the other Arab Gulf States, will not accept any attack against the Holy Places of Islam, the other Arab Gulf States and the Arab countries", Secretary of state to the minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mounia Boucetta, told MAP on the sidelines of her participation in an urgent meeting of Arab foreign affairs ministers held in Cairo.

In this regard, Boucetta reiterated Morocco's solidarity with these countries in defending their security.

The Moroccan official underscored the need to respect the fundamental principles of good neighbroly relations and non-interference in the internal affairs of states, noting that the Arab region does not need more wars and waste of resources.

The region needs the creation of the conditions that would foster cooperation and solidarity in order to meet the current challenges and move forward in the development path, she added.

During this meeting, "we discussed the challenges facing the Arab region and which pose a direct threat to its security, stability, territorial integrity and the unity of its peoples, Boucetta said.

