20 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

North Africa: Stampede Near Essaouira - a Committee of the Interior Ministry Meets With the Province's Local Authorities

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Deutsche Welle
Hundreds of people had arrived in the commune of Sidi Boulalam in the province of Essaouira for the food handouts.

Rabat — A committee of the General Inspectorate of Territorial Administration of the ministry of the Interior started on Sunday evening a series of meetings with the local authorities of the province of Essaouira, following the tragic stampede that occurred at the commune of Sidi Boulalam, which left 15 people dead and five others injured.

These meetings, which are part of the overall administrative enquiry launched by the Interior Ministry, are meant to learn more about the circumstances surrounding this incident, to review and evaluate all the measures taken in this regard, to find out if there was any possible malfunction and to establish responsibilities, the interior ministry said in a release.

The public will be informed about all the conclusions and the measures taken in the light of the investigation carried out.

More on This

People Injured in Stampede Near Essaouira in 'Stable Condition', Medical Source Says

People injured in the stampede that occurred Sunday in the commune of Sidi Boulaalam near Essaouira are in "stable… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.