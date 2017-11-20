Luanda — The senior female basketball team of 1º de Agosto last Sunday, in Luanda, won their third African Champion Clubs Cup title, after beating in the final of this 23rd edition the Ferroviário de Maputo team of Mozambique by 65-51, a game played in Kilamba Multi-purpose Pavilion.

1º de Agosto's small forward, the Mozambican Leia Dongue, was the best scorer of the game with 23 points.

The Angola ladies showed better shape all the while, despite getting a good response from the opponents.

This is the second victory of 1º de Agosto over Ferroviário de Maputo in an African Champion Clubs Cup final. The first one, won by the Angolan team as well, happened in 2006.

With this win, 1º de Agosto take the African title from their Angolan colleagues, Interclube, who finished in the fourth position.