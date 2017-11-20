20 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: 1º De Agosto Ladies Win African Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The senior female basketball team of 1º de Agosto last Sunday, in Luanda, won their third African Champion Clubs Cup title, after beating in the final of this 23rd edition the Ferroviário de Maputo team of Mozambique by 65-51, a game played in Kilamba Multi-purpose Pavilion.

1º de Agosto's small forward, the Mozambican Leia Dongue, was the best scorer of the game with 23 points.

The Angola ladies showed better shape all the while, despite getting a good response from the opponents.

This is the second victory of 1º de Agosto over Ferroviário de Maputo in an African Champion Clubs Cup final. The first one, won by the Angolan team as well, happened in 2006.

With this win, 1º de Agosto take the African title from their Angolan colleagues, Interclube, who finished in the fourth position.

Angola

Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal Improve Governance - But...

The 2017 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), launched today by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, reveals that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.