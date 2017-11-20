20 November 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Kambwili Angers MMD Youth Over Attacks On RB

By Charles Sakala

MMD youths have expressed anger at Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili's continued character assassination of the former ruling party and fourth Republica president Rupiah Banda.

MMD National Youth chairperson Dauzeni Tembo said Dr Kambwili was propagating a vengeful agenda which was detrimental to the peace and unity of the country.

"Instead of attacking individuals we urge Kambwili to tell the people what he will do for them if at all he will ever be voted because there are a lot of challenges that Zambia is going through.

"We want to hear how for example he will improve the agriculture, mining and other sectors of the economy instead of just yapping uncontrollably without suggesting alternatives on the table.

"We further want to guide Kambwili to stop creating an enemical political environment that will not promote the culture of democracy and peace and unity in our country. You can't form a politically party on the ideology of vegency," Tembo said.

He explained that Kambwili was being disrespectful towards the former President in his continued attacks and accusations.

"We find his continued attack on the MMD and our former president disrespectful, childish and unreasonable. It is illogical for Chishimba Kambwili to insinuate that RB has been influencing President Lungu's decisions when RB is not in active politics," he said.

"We are aware that Mr Kambwili is using character assassination as a tool to make political mileage, but that should not give him the muscle to discredit our former president. After all he is just a comedian who wants to ride on the name of the late president Sata to seek attention.

"We want to urge politicians to accord respect to our former head of state. We need to practice politics of morality that will champion and improve the well-being of people. Plus NDC is just a bunch of frustrated people who thought that the PF belonged to them, how can one form a party without ideology? It is indeed a laughable party," he said.

Tembo has also asked Kambwili to stop involving MMD in his differences with his party.

"Finally, as MMD youths we want to advise Kambwili to stay away from MMD otherwise we shall be left with no option but to deal with him because we do not have a bone to chew with him," he said

During a consultative meeting in Lusaka on Saturday, Dr Kambwili accused former president Banda and the MMD of hijacking the PF.

