20 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Madagascar President Ends Visit to Angola

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The President of Madagascar, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, left Angola last Sunday morning, after paying a 24-hour work visit, during which he had a meeting with his local counterpart, João Lourenço.

The Malagasy Head of State arrived in Luanda on Saturday (Nov 18) and held a closed-door meeting with the Angolan President, which touched on the reinforcement of the bilateral relations and friendship ties.

In the end of the meeting, the director for Africa and the Middle East of the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry, Joaquim do Espírito Santo, spoke to the press, making an assessment of the Malagasy President's visit and deemed the bilateral co-operation relations excellent and promising.

He also highlighted Madagascar's experience in the field of agriculture, especially in the cultivation of rice.

Angola

Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal Improve Governance - But...

The 2017 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), launched today by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, reveals that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.