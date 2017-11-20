Angola: Madagascar President Ends Visit to Angola

Luanda — The President of Madagascar, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, left Angola last Sunday morning, after paying a 24-hour work visit, during which he had a meeting with his local counterpart, João Lourenço.

The Malagasy Head of State arrived in Luanda on Saturday (Nov 18) and held a closed-door meeting with the Angolan President, which touched on the reinforcement of the bilateral relations and friendship ties.

In the end of the meeting, the director for Africa and the Middle East of the Angolan Foreign Affairs Ministry, Joaquim do Espírito Santo, spoke to the press, making an assessment of the Malagasy President's visit and deemed the bilateral co-operation relations excellent and promising.

He also highlighted Madagascar's experience in the field of agriculture, especially in the cultivation of rice.