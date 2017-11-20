20 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Over 500 Cases of Early Pregnancy Recorded in Lunda Sul

Tagged:

Related Topics

Saurimo — At least 542 of cases of early pregnancy have been recorded from January to October this year in northeastern Lunda Sul province Maternity.

The information was disclosed on Sunday to Angop by the Maternity director, Guilhermina Pereira, who said in relation to the same period last year, the institution recorded 260 cases of early pregnancy.

According to the official, the increase recorded this year is due to the lack of dialogue inside the families, explaining that many of them are teenagers aged 14 to 17 that face complications during delivery, sometimes resulting in death.

The official, who would not disclose the number of teenagers that gave birth by cesarean delivery, since they are minors and present complications during the pregnancy period, said many were submitted to this process.

Guilhermina Pereira explained that when women have early initiation of sexual activity, they are exposed to immediate risk of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections that put their

lives in danger.

She urged teenagers to focus on academic training, not in this practice that harm themselves and society as it breaks down the structure of the families and jeopardize their future.

Angola

Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal Improve Governance - But...

The 2017 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), launched today by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, reveals that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.