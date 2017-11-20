Durban — Angolan national team of wheelchair basketball suffered two defeats to Zimbabwe and Algeria on Sunday in its debut in the African tournament that started Saturday in Durban, South Africa.

In an Angola's opening match at the Tongaat Indoors Sports Centre, Zimbabwe surpassed the expectations by winning by 64-30.

In comparison to Algeria ( 76-29), the defeat was predictable given the superiority of the opponents, the main favorite to win the event qualifying for the world championship "Germany'2018."