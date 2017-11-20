Angola: Moxico - Most Deaths in General Hospital Caused By Malaria

Luena — Malaria was the main cause of death in the last seven days in the General Hospital of the eastern Moxico Province, the head of the institution?s Casualty ward, Júlio Pedro Mendes, has informed.

Speaking to ANGOP, the official said that the other deaths recorded in the last seven days were caused by acute diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis and HIV/Aids.

Júlio Pedro Mendes explained that the mentioned diseases are also the most frequent ones diagnosed by the hospital.

He then appealed to the citizens to avoid self medication and resort to a medical centre as soon as possible even for illnesses like fevers and headaches.