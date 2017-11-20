Luanda — The US player at the service 1º de Agosto, Alicia Vaugh, was elected MVP of the 23rd edition of the FIBA Africa Women Clubs Champions Cup that took place in Luanda, won by her team.

Hired for the current season by 1º de Agosto, the power forward scored in the final game 17 points in 31 minutes of the match played at Kilamba multipurpose pavilion.

The best triple shooter of the event that started on 11 November, was the Interclube's Italee Lucas, while Algeria's GSP Tshubila was the best rebounder.

The best two-point shootings prize went to Dominique Wilson of First Bank of Nigeria.