20 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and Ukraine Seek Partnership in Fisheries, Agriculture

Luanda — The deputy minister for European Integration of the of Ukraine's Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Olga Trofimtsey, is since Sunday in Luanda to set up a partnership with Angola in the sectors of fisheries, sea, agriculture and forest.

According to a press note from the Foreign Ministry that reached Angop on Sunday, the Ukrainian official is due to hold meetings with Angolan government officials.

She is expected to meet with the CEO of the Angolan Agency of Investment and Exports Promotion (APIEX), Belarmino Van-Dúnem, and the secretary general of the Angolan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, António Tiago Gomes.

Olga Trofimtseyn will return to Ukraine on Wednesday.

