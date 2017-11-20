20 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Brian Molefe's Remuneration Above Board - SANDF

Brian Molefe is regarded as a reserve force member and is remunerated accordingly, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has said.

The SANDF was reacting to a report by City Press, in which it stated that Molefe had earned R57 000 a month since August as a military colonel, despite having no military background.

The SANDF neither confirmed nor denied the figure cited by the City Press. It said Molefe was part of a specialist group of people who were called up for specific duties over a short-term period, as per the requirements of the defence force.

It explained that Molefe was appointed both as a reserve force member and an honorary colonel of one of the reserve force regiments, adding that his appointment in the reserve force component of the SANDF dated back to the time when he was CEO of the Public Investment Corporation.

He had successfully attended the obligatory training required for an official reserve force appointment, the SANDF said.

"In the case of his duties as an honorary colonel, Molefe may not, and does not, receive remuneration. It is strange that of all the other members who are in the same category as Molefe, and have been called up time and again, have never raised any eyebrows," the SANDF said.

"One wonders why then Molefe has been singled out, as if he is the only one who has had a call-up, whereas the reserve force has many members who offer the defence force many different skills and are remunerated according to the specific policies and regulation," the SANDF said.

Source: News24

South Africa

