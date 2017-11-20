South Africa: Premier Business Awards' Finalists Announced

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies on Monday announced finalists for the 5th annual South African Premier Business Awards.

"The awards seek to recognise and celebrate entrepreneurs and companies that invest in both human and technical resources in various activities and that are producing quality products and services," said Minister Davies.

Speaking at the ceremony to announce the finalists in the awards, Minister Davies said this instalment of awards that will be held on 30 January 2018, will recognise and honour local enterprises that promote the spirit of success, innovation, job creation, quality and good business ethics in South Africa's business community.

They will also showcase the best that South Africa has to offer in terms of products and services made in South Africa, he said.

Winners will be selected in the 10 categories that include an enterprise development support award, the investor award as well as the black industrialist's award.

Among those competing in the enterprise development support is Sumitomo Rubbers South Africa and the National Urban Reconstruction and Housing Agency.

Those competing in the manufacturer's award category include Ndokhulu Hydraulic and Mining Supplier (Pty) Ltd, while those competing in the black industrialist's category include Ndokhulu Hydraulic and Mining Supplier (Pty) Ltd, Thekwini Wire & Fastners and Thata Ubeke Manufacturing.

Those vying for the women-owned business award include Floida Engineering Services, Kreetiv Communication and BBD Steel Supplies.

At the ceremony held at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), Minister Davies said prizes for the winners include a Wits Business School (WBS) executive development programme to qualifying employees from selected winners to the total value of R1 million.

Prizes also include a JSE accredited training for five of their executives/staff members of the award winner of the investor of the year category.

The awards, which will be hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti), in partnership with Proudly South African and Brand South Africa in Johannesburg, will be held under the theme Rewarding Business Excellence.

A call for entries was opened from 1 September 2017 and over 179 companies from across the nine provinces entered the awards.