20 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Grace Cashes in On Race to Dubai Money

Tagged:

Related Topics

South Africa's Branden Grace has cashed in on the lucrative $5 million Race to Dubai bonus pool which is shared among the final Top 10 finishers for the season.

On Sunday, Tommy Fleetwood signed for a closing 74 to finish in a tie for 21st to end the season as Europe's No 1 and clinch his maiden Race to Dubai title.

Earlier this month, Grace became the first South African in a decade to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player at Sun City.

Grace finished 10th in the standings with 2 252 135 points earning him $250 000 (R3.5 million).

Grace finished tied 31st at 7-under par in Dubai - 12 shots behind overall tournament winner, Spain's Jon Rahm.

Other South Africans in fine form in Dubai included Dean Burmester and Dylan Frittelli , who both shared fourth on 17-under-par - two shots behind Rahm.

It's been a great European Tour season for South African golfers, as there have been six winners - just one fewer than England, who had 7.

Those SA victors include: Brandon Stone (Alfred Dunhill Championship), Darren Fichardt (Joburg Open), Burmester (Tshwane Open), Frittelli (Lyoness Open), Haydn Porteous (Czech Masters) and Grace (Nedbank Golf Challenge).

Top 10 Race to Dubai rankings and bonus pool:

1. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) - $1 250 000

2. Justin Rose (ENG) - $750 000

3. Jon Rahm (ESP) - $600 000

4. Sergio Garcia (ESP) - $500 000

5. Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - $400 000

6. Ross Fisher (ENG) - $350 000

7. Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) - $325 000

8. Alex Noren (SWE) - $300 000

9. Francesco Molinari (ITA) - $275 000

10. Branden Grace (RSA) - $250 000

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'ANC in Untenable Crisis, Zuma Must Go' - Stalwarts

ANC stalwarts and veterans have once again called for President Jacob Zuma to step down with immediate effect. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.