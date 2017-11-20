South Africa: Grace Cashes in On Race to Dubai Money

South Africa's Branden Grace has cashed in on the lucrative $5 million Race to Dubai bonus pool which is shared among the final Top 10 finishers for the season.

On Sunday, Tommy Fleetwood signed for a closing 74 to finish in a tie for 21st to end the season as Europe's No 1 and clinch his maiden Race to Dubai title.

Earlier this month, Grace became the first South African in a decade to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player at Sun City.

Grace finished 10th in the standings with 2 252 135 points earning him $250 000 (R3.5 million).

Grace finished tied 31st at 7-under par in Dubai - 12 shots behind overall tournament winner, Spain's Jon Rahm.

Other South Africans in fine form in Dubai included Dean Burmester and Dylan Frittelli , who both shared fourth on 17-under-par - two shots behind Rahm.

It's been a great European Tour season for South African golfers, as there have been six winners - just one fewer than England, who had 7.

Those SA victors include: Brandon Stone (Alfred Dunhill Championship), Darren Fichardt (Joburg Open), Burmester (Tshwane Open), Frittelli (Lyoness Open), Haydn Porteous (Czech Masters) and Grace (Nedbank Golf Challenge).

Top 10 Race to Dubai rankings and bonus pool:

1. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) - $1 250 000

2. Justin Rose (ENG) - $750 000

3. Jon Rahm (ESP) - $600 000

4. Sergio Garcia (ESP) - $500 000

5. Tyrrell Hatton (ENG) - $400 000

6. Ross Fisher (ENG) - $350 000

7. Rafa Cabrera Bello (ESP) - $325 000

8. Alex Noren (SWE) - $300 000

9. Francesco Molinari (ITA) - $275 000

10. Branden Grace (RSA) - $250 000

Source: Sport24