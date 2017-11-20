South Africa: Duminy - We're Up for a Fight

Cape Cobras captain JP Duminy says his side is up for a fight despite a poor start to this year's RAM SLAM T20 Challenge .

"The Cape Cobras are by no means out of the running in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge. We still have a long way to go. We just need a win to gain confidence and momentum," said Duminy.

He spoke after the Cobras suffered defeats in the clashes on Friday and Sunday against the Highveld Lions and the Titans.

Duminy also confirmed that Cobras opener Richard Levi went for an X-ray on his badly bruised finger and that there is still uncertainty as to whether he will be fit and ready for the next game.

The Cape Cobras will clash with the Highveld Lions at Boland Park in Paarl on Friday and will meet the Knights at Newlands on Sunday.

The Cobras, without any points after three games, are six points away from the third-placed Dolphins.

Duminy admitted the team lost some momentum in the final four overs on Friday while assembling 169 for six against the Lions. (he Cobras were well-placed on 151 for four after 17 overs, but could not take sufficient advantage to reach 185, despite a superb 55 by Duminy off 31 balls.

Everybody in the team would have admitted that they could and should have defended that total of 169 on an indifferent wicket, Duminy argued.

"We missed a few opportunities (in the field) at crucial moments. Unfortunately, those misses can define a result," he said.

"Yet, we are not blaming anybody for mistakes."

Duminy said soft dismissals was the root cause of the seven-wicket defeat against the Titans.

The Cobras slumped to 67 for five and at least three of those wickets were gifts to the hosts at SuperSport Park.

"Assessing conditions and adapting earlier, is one of the lessons we learned from the weekend," Duminy said.

On a wicket with variable bounce, some Cobras batsmen will rue the shots they played and with the 20/20 vison of hindsight would have showed better judgement, but, again, Duminy steered away from criticizing individuals.

"You need to assess and communicate which shot you need to play on which type of wicket early," he said.

The Cobras captain criticized his own innings, saying he was "scratchy" in his 40 off 43 balls.

He was impressed with the body language and the intensity shown by the Cape Cobras at SuperSport Park, Duminy added.

The Cobras discussed their RAM SLAM T20 Challenge campaign and said they can either fight or flee, but they will opt to fight.

"Our character is tested and we can still turn it around. There's still a long way to go. We just need something to go our way," he said.

Source: Sport24