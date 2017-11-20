20 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: War Vets Vow Not to Leave the Streets Until Mugabe Quits

At a press briefing on Monday, the war veterans indicated that though they were pushing for a change of leadership in the governance of the country, there was no guarantee that all was going to be well. By SALLY NYAKANYANGA.

The Chairperson on the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), Christopher Mutsvangwa, vowed at a press conference on Monday to mobilise people and ensure they remained on the streets until the 93-year-old President Mugabe resigned.

"We're not going to be leaving Harare until he's gone. We want the whole population to descend upon Harare," Mutsvangwa said. He explained that while parliament would be sitting on Tuesday to impeach Mugabe, they would be outside parliament waiting for the old man to exit.

Mutsvangwa called Mugabe "delusioned" as he (Mugabe) "still think thinks the situation can go back to what it used to be". "Mugabe go now, leave state house and simply announce your departure," Mutsvangwa said.

The war vets have initiated a court action against the President of Zimbabwe, Commander of the Defence Forces, Minister of Defence and Attorney General. The court application cites that the actions of the Zimbabwe Defence Force were constitutional, permissible and lawful in terms of...

