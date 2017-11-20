20 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: How Soon Will the Farmgate Price of Groundnuts Be Announced?

Farmers are still waiting for the announcement of the farmgate price of groundnuts.

Infact middle buyers have started coming in from neighbouring countries to take advantage of the situation to buy their crops and transport across the border, to sell for higher profit. Further delays and unfavourable price can only serve the interest of the middle buyers moving across the border.

Will the new Government sign an MoU with ASPA so that it can play its previous role of price determination as it used to, before the termination of the MoU in 2013, to enable farmers know the price of their crops earlier?

