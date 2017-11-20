Gambia: Is There Any Legal Basis for the Election of Women Councillors?

Not long ago, the Office of the Vice President issued a press release nullifying the election of some women Councilors of some wards and declaring its intention of conducting another election in those wards. The election was conducted by the IEC on the basis of one vote for each village.

The press release did not indicate what defects the election procedures had and what new procedures it intends to introduce.

Needless to say, there is no law setting out the procedures for election of women councilors and any change of procedures will not alter their arbitrary nature.

It is significant that the populace be enlightened to understand that the women's bureau and women's council are non-partisan institutions for promoting women's issues and not a means of mobilizing party-political support as has been the case in the past. As long as it is a means of party political mobilization, the women's movement will remain divided and the work of dealing with women's issues will be hampered.

May be the NCCE will do so work in this regard.