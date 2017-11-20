Gambia: Former Principal On Trial for False Information

Mr. Isaac Ague, former Principal of Model Senior Secondary School in Brikama, appeared at the Brikama Magistrates' Court on Friday, 17 November 2017 to face a single charge of giving false information to the ex-president Yahya Jammeh. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

When the case was called before Magistrate Faal, the accused person, Mr. Ague, was present whilst Mrs. Cole, the complainant, who was to testify was absent. The prosecutor, Inspector K. Gibba told the Court that the Minister was out of the jurisdiction and has recently returned from her trip on the 15th of November 2017; that the Minister was served the notice of appearance for the case but she requested for an adjournment because she is going to meet the Executive arm of Government on the same day of the trial. The prosecution then applied for an adjournment.

The Court asked Mr. Ague for his position on the prosecution's application but he decided to leave matters for the court to decide. The trial Magistrate subsequently adjourned the matter till 12 noon on Monday 20th November 2017, for continuation of hearing.

Meanwhile, the accused, Mr. Ague had earlier sued Mrs. Claudiana Cole, the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education over ownership of Model Senior Secondary School and the matter is now before the Brikama High Court, but the case is yet to be determined.