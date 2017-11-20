20 November 2017

Gambia: Ambassador Mawdo C. Juwara, Presents Letters of Credence to Mauritania

Ambassador Mawdo C. Juwara on Tuesday 14th November presented his Letters of Credence to Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, President of Mauritania at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Nouakchott, a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Gambia reveals.

According to the release, Ambassador Mawdo C. Juwara was appointed by President Adama Barrow as Ambassador Extraordinary and to Mauritania on 16th May 2017, Ambassador Juwara was among seven other Ambassadors of the European Union, Switzerland, Peru, Italy, Greece, Ghana, and Equatorial Guinea who presented their Credentials to the Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

Ambassador Juwara conveyed President Adama Barrow's "ardent desire and resolve to further strengthen the fraternal and friendly historic ties between the peoples of The Gambia and Mauritania as well as the need to enhance the existing areas of bilateral cooperation and expand its scope in possible new avenues for the mutual benefit of the two sides."

President Abdel Aziz for his part underscored the importance of the fraternal and historic ties between the peoples of the two countries.

