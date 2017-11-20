20 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ministerial Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Washington DC

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Ousainou Darboe, Friday participated in a one day Ministerial Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Washington DC.

Key issues discussed by the 37 Foreign Ministers in the State Department's Conference Hall were good governance, security and trade in Africa. Thirty-three African Foreign Ministers were in attendance including representatives from the African Union.

On Monday, the Honourable Minister is expected to meet State Department officials before he returns to The Gambia on Tuesday.

Gambia

Former Principal On Trial for False Information

Mr. Isaac Ague, former Principal of Model Senior Secondary School in Brikama, appeared at the Brikama Magistrates' Court… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.