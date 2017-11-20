Gambia: Ministerial Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Washington DC

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Ousainou Darboe, Friday participated in a one day Ministerial Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Washington DC.

Key issues discussed by the 37 Foreign Ministers in the State Department's Conference Hall were good governance, security and trade in Africa. Thirty-three African Foreign Ministers were in attendance including representatives from the African Union.

On Monday, the Honourable Minister is expected to meet State Department officials before he returns to The Gambia on Tuesday.