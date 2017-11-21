Zanu PF's chief whip said on Monday that it had support, pledged from 230 of about 260 of its members, to go ahead with impeachment proceedings against President Robert Mugabe on Tuesday.

Lovemore Matuke said the party would try to wrap up the impeachment proceedings as soon as possible this week, but added that it was likely to take three days.

Matuke was speaking after the party caucus members met on Monday afternoon to discuss the impeachment proceedings against Mugabe after he failed to resign by the noon deadline.

Mugabe was widely expected to resign on Sunday night, but instead he delivered an incoherent speech in which he said Zimbabweans should forget about past wrongs and "learn to forgive and resolve contradictions".

"From Zanu PF, we have about 230... But also, don't forget that the MDC has pledged 73 members. The whole party is going to support the cause," Matuke said.

"It is not an issue of losing. It is an issue of time."

"We are going to try and work flat out until midnight to ensure we do all the processes so we can finish before Wednesday," he said.

Auxillia Mnangagwa, the wife of Emmerson Mnangagwa, who on Sunday had been chosen as the new leader of Zanu PF, told News24 she couldn't comment on her husband's whereabouts or when he would make his first public appearance since Sunday's announcement.

Earlier, Simon Moyo, Zanu PF spokesperson, confirmed the party would be going ahead with its resolution to impeach Mugabe after he failed to resign.

