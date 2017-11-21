Photo: allafrica.com

President Robert Mugabe, left, and long-time comrade-in-arms, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Harare — Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe is in contact with and will meet ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa to map a way forward for the country, army chief Constantino Chiwenga said on Monday.

The dismissal of Mnangagwa triggered an army takeover of the country last Tuesday and Chiwenga told the media that he was encouraged by contact between the two.

"The Zimbabwe Defence and Security services are encouraged by new developments which include contact between the President and the former Vice President, Cde ED Mnangagwa , who is expected in the country shortly," he said.

Chiwenga added that the military had held further consultations with Mugabe following his address last night.

"Meetings with the President have gone in an atmosphere of mutual respect and several guarantees have been made."

Mugabe's ZANU-PF party today started proceedings to impeach him on Monday, a day after the party dismissed him as its leader and replaced with with Mnangagwa.

Spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said Mugabe was notified of the party's decision to recall him on Monday morning.

In the military statement, Chiwenga urged political players, including ZANU-PF to desist from actions that 'threaten peace, life and property.'