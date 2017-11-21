Kenya: Royal Club's Saikwa Claims Nyanza Open Honours

Royal Nairobi Golf Club's Dennis Saikwa at the weekend completed a two-round total of eight over par 148 gross to claim the 2017 Nyanza Open title at the Lakeside Nyanza Golf Club course in Kisumu.

The off-scratch Saikwa carded seven over par 77 in the opening round and one over par 71 in the closing round to beat Vet Lab's Edwin Mudanyi on Saturday by five shots. Royal's Kenneth Bollo was third on 157 and a shot further behind was Mike Kisia of Vet Lab.

In the nett category, home player Wycliffe Nyambogo posted 143 nett to win by three shots from Paul Otieno while in third place was Prashant Thakrar on 147 nett.

Taking the first round gross was Robinson Owiti of Vet Lab on 75 gross and home player Hardeep Rajput won the second on 80. The two nett rounds went to B.V. Patel on 70 and Isaach Makokha with 77 nett.

At Thika, H.S.Rayat won the captain's Prize with 40 points, which was one point better than men winner John Muriithi. Stanley Mugwe finished second on 38 and P.N. Gaitara was third with 37 points.

Eunice Mwangi led the ladies ith on 37 points, beating Naomi Kimatta by a point.

The guest winner was E.S. Kim on 41 points and Titus Burugu and J.B.Ikenye won the nines on 24 and 20 points. The gross went to Peter Rimui (78 gross) Simon Ngige (two under par 70) was pro winner.