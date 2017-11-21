Kenya: KDF's Nenkampi, Operumoi Seal Titles in Kajiado Race

Kenya Defence Forces athlete Perin Nenkampi, and Joseph Operumoi are the winners of the inaugural Kajiado County Half Marathon.

On Saturday, the seasoned Nenkampi opened a 400-metre gap to beat Catherine Syokau and Eunice Mumbua and win the women's race in 74:25 minutes in Kajiado.

Syokau was second in 75:25, followed by Munbua (76.09) in a race whose theme was 'Peace and Cohesion.' Afterwards, Nenkampi said she was using the race to prepare for the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon slated for this Sunday in Nairobi.

"I will back to training in two days. I would have run faster if the weather was cooler," said Nenkampi.

Operumoi clocked 64:00 minutes to win, leaving Martin Mumo and Phillip Kimwele battling for the second position. Mumo and Kimwere battled to the wire but Kimwele slowed down with 20 metres to go, and Mumo won by five seconds. Mumo clocked 65:00 against Kimwele's 65:05.

The athletes struggled through the hot sun along the KajiadoTown-Umma University route to win the races. Afterwards, Operumoi said it was a classic training opportunity for the forthcoming Standard Chartered marathon.

Razian Lemeteki won men's 10km race in 33:44, beating Misheck Leina and Benard Karenge to second and third in 34:05 and 34:21 respectively.

Bernadete Mbithe won women's 10km in 42:51.