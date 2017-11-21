20 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Army Promotes 136 Officers to Generals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Tukur Buratai.

The Nigerian Army has promoted 136 senior officers to generals.

Those promoted include 45 brigadier generals who were promoted to major generals. Also, 92 colonels were promoted to brigadier generals.

A statement from the army spokesperson, Sani Usman, confirmed the promotions.

Read the full statement from Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, below as edited for style‎.

The Nigerian Army Council has today, Monday, November 20, 2017, approved the promotion of 45 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major Generals and 92 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier Generals respectively.

Some of those promoted to the rank of Two-Star Generals (Major Generals) include H.O. Otiki, Acting Commander Defence Headquarters Garrison; O.O. Soleye, Acting Director Veteran Affairs, Defence Headquarters; the Acting Provost Marshal, A.T. Hamman; the Acting Military Secretary, F Yahaya; the Acting General Officers Commanding 3, 7 and 8 Divisions, B.A. Ahanotu, I.M. Yusuf and S.O. Olabanji respectively; Acting Commander Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, J.I. Unuigbe; A. A. Jidda, Acting Commander Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport; Acting Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), J.E. Jakko; Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army; V.O. Ezugwu; A.C. Agundu, Director, Foreign Liaison, Defence Intelligence Agency; Acting Commander, Headquarters Command Army Records, H.E. Ayamasaowei; M.S. Yusuf, Commander Guards Brigade, while late B.A.Raji, was promoted posthumously.

Similarly, O.F. Azinta, Commandant Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre; Commandant Nigerian Army School Infantry, J. Sarham; T.A. Gagariga, Commander Nigerian Army School of Artillery; L.F. Abdullahi, the Acting Commander Nigerian Army Education Corps have also been promoted Major Generals. J. G. K. Myam, Acting Director Operations; and U.S. Yakubu, Acting Director Peacekeeping Operations, were also promoted major generals.

‎Those elevated to the rank of One Star Generals (Brigadier Generals) include A. Israel, C.O. Ekulide of Defence Headquarters, S.O. Olowolayemo, J.T. Chukwu, E.E. Eyong and the prolific writer, D.C. Nengite, as well as C.A. Dalhatu and U.N. Babangida.

Others include U.I. Mohammed, N.U. Mukhtar, O.G. Onubogu, S.Tm Shafaru, G.G. Shipi, A.S. Ishaq of 8 Division Provost Group, A.O. Kalajaiye, J.C. Mbibi, J.T. Chukwu, H.A. Gambo and L.B. Mohammed, amongst others.

Nigeria

Nigeria Mosque Suicide Bombing Kills Dozens

A suicide bomber has killed at least 50 people in the Nigerian town of Mubi, with the death toll expected to rise… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.