South Africa: ANC Accepts Mayor's Resignation Amid Teen Sex Grooming Allegations

The ANC in Gauteng has accepted the resignation of one of its mayors amid allegations that he sexually groomed a teenager.

In a statement late on Monday, the party said its Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) had accepted his resignation as mayor and councillor after a special meeting.

"The ANC Gauteng PEC accepted the decision of the Mayor to resign as a councillor and mayor."

The party said further decisions would be announced following "internal organisational processes".

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

"The latest development follows the decision by the [provincial office bearers] to place the mayor on special leave three weeks ago, which led to the appointment of an acting mayor."

It was reported that the man sent a semi-naked picture of a 14-year-old he was allegedly grooming for sex to a WhatsApp group of ANC leaders named "Festival of Ideas".

ANC provincial spokesperson Nkenke Kekana rejected several calls from News24 and did not respond to text messages.

In a statement, the DA's Kingsol Chabalala said the municipality's poorest communities were hardest hit by the "maladministration of the mayor for years as he ran the municipality into the ground".

"Financial mismanagement and a breakdown in basic governance have been ongoing for many years. Yet, despite this, the disgraced mayor has been protected politically by the ANC. Residents deserve a clean and functioning government that delivers services."

Source: News24