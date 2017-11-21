20 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dangote Opens New Cement Plant in Congo Thursday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Temitayo Odunlami

Lagos — Dangote Cement will officially open its 1.5 million metric tonnes per annum capacity cement plant in Congo on Thursday, November 23, 2017.

Constructed at a conservative cost of $500m, the plant is expected to directly employ more than 1000 people, while thousands of indirect jobs will also be created.

The plant, which is now the largest in Congo, rolled out its first bag of cement on August 7, 2017.

The Congo plant commissioning will bring the total of Dangote cement fully operational plants to 10 across Africa.

Dangote Cement itself is currently in 17 African countries.

The company's third quarter unaudited results showed that the Congo plant, which recently began operations, has almost doubled the size of the cement sector in the country.

In the overall, Dangote Cement has maintained its strong hold in the domestic cement market, accounting for 65 per cent of the Nigerian cement market, while pan-African volumes went up by 7.5 per cent to 7 metric tonnes per annum. Analysis of the results indicated that the company recorded strong volumes in Senegal, Ethiopia and Cameroon.

Nigeria

Nigerian Who Helped Alison-Madueke Buy Properties in London Revealed

A London estate agent who appeared on the BBC's Homes under the Hammer has been named in an investigation into alleged… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.