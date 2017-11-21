Kenya: Brave Warriors, Co-Op Bank Reach Play-Off Semi-Finals of Basketball Leagues

Former champions Ulinzi Warriors have become the first team to qualify for play-off semi-finals of Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League.

Ulinzi Warriors, who led the standings in the regular season with 41 points, locked out Thunder 2-0 in the best-of-three play-off quarter-final series at Africa Nazarene University Gymnasium on Sunday.

Ulinzi, who surrendered the Premier League title to Kenya Ports Authority after losing 1-3 in last year's semi-finals, sent Thunder packing with a 75-56 victory in Game Two.

On Saturday, Ulinzi rallied from behind to beat Thunder 74-70 in Game One. Thunder had raced to a 37-32 half-time lead after pinning down the soldiers with a 26-21 advantage in first quarter.

Ulinzi, who are seeking their eighth championship, were led by Eric Mutoro who scored a game-high 28 points in Game Two on Sunday. Warriors led 14-11 in the first quarter.

Thunder, who reached the eight-team play-off quarterfinals after finishing eighth with 31 points, piled pressure on Ulinzi Warriors in a hard-fought second quarter. Thunder outscored the soldiers 17-13 at end of second quarter.

PLAYED VITAL ROLE

Thunder guard Griffins Ligare and Jack Arum played a vital role in the match for a narrow 28-27 half-time lead, forcing Ulinzi coach William Balozi to summon Mutoro, Richard Osano and William Ochieng who delivered victory in the last two quarters which Ulinzi won 18-20 and 10-28 to reach the best-of-five play-off semi-final series.

Towering forward Richard Osano added 13 while guard Griffins Ligare hit 16 and Arun 15 for the losers. Ulinzi Warriors coach William Balozi said:

"Our opponents piled pressure on us in Game One but we managed to tighten our defence to win comfortably in Game Two. We stand a better of reaching the final because we shall meet the winner of the match between Blades and USIU-A Tigers whom we easily defeated in the regular season"

In the women's Premier League, Co-op Bank knocked out stubborn Zetech University 53-47 in the decisive Game Three of the best-of-three play-off quarter-final series. The victory saw Cio-op Bank advance on 2-1 basis after both teams had tied 1-1.