Kenya/Uganda: Gor Mahia, Uganda Cranes Legend Timothy Ayieko Dies

Former Gor Mahia and Uganda Cranes midfielder Timothy Ayieko is no more.

Ayieko passed away on Sunday in Jinja, Uganda owing to heart complications.

The former SC Villa and Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) player underwent surgery in India earlier this year, but his condition continued to deteriorate with the onset of kidney complications.

The star midfield, born in Kenya and raised in Uganda, was one of the most celebrated Ugandan players in the 70's and 80's when Uganda Cranes reached the final of Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 1978 in Ghana.

During the political turmoil in Uganda in the mid 70's, Ayieko returned to Kenya and joined Gor Mahia in 1978 where he became one of the pillars that saw the Kenyan club win honours across the region and the continent.

Tim, as he was popularly known in Kenya, was born in Nyakach but his family relocated to Uganda in the 60's where he was nationalized as a Ugandan.

His family in Jinja are making arrangements to bring the body for burial in Nyakach next weekend.

His daughter, Lilian Ayieko confirmed that the remains of his father are at Jinja Mortuary.

The Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) Secretary General Nicholas Musonye was a close friend of Ayieko, who later coached Villa and Uganda Cranes as well.

"He was a brother and a friend to me since 1979. I join the people of Uganda, FKF, Gor Mahia fraternity and the people of Nyakach in particular in mourning our brother," said Musonye, adding

"He was one of the most disciplined, strong and exciting midfielders to thrill crowds in East and Central Africa."

During his days at Gor Mahia, Ayieko was a pillar alongside Allan Thigo in the midfield.

Ayieko, who also turned out for National Insurance Company (NIC) team and Express, served as Kakira Sugar Company's Sports director.