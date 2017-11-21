21 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police Commend Public Conduct During Tour Du Rwanda

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has commended the conduct of road users and the public in general during the just concluded ninth edition of Rwanda Cycling competition - Tour du Rwanda - which "ended incident free."

The spokesperson for the Traffic and Road Safety department, Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Emmanuel Kabanda, said that besides "two incidents that occurred in Rubavu and Gisozi" where riders collided after failing to negotiate corners, road users respected traffic rules and facilitated "safe competition."

"We commend the conduct of all users; they lined up along roads in big number and followed the competition without interrupting it. Fans respected lines, children were kept under the watch of either their parents or elders," CIP Kabanda said.

Rwanda's Joseph Areruya, who plies for Dimension Data of South Africa, won the competition, which concluded this Sunday after 819km race across the country under the escorting services of the traffic police.

"We urge pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and drivers to maintain the spirit at all times, respect road safety standards knowing that roads are public used by different people in their errands. They love their lives and some have dependents who look up to them for their necessities," he noted.

The month-long road safety drive launched a week ago, entered the second week yesterday with focus on motorcyclists.

The campaign is being conducted under the theme: "Know and Respect Traffic Rules to Save Lives."

