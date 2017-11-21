20 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Truck Rams Into Shopping Complex Killing Three

By Magati Obebo

Three people died Monday evening after a lorry rammed into a shopping complex in Keroka, Kisii County.

The vehicle was ferrying sugar from Transmara, Narok, to Nakuru when it lost breaks at a slope at Ichuni.

One of the victims, a female student, died on the spot while the others at Keroka Sub-District Hospital.

"One man was walking home but the young woman was standing near a shop and was sipping soda in the company of her boyfriend when the truck left the tarmac and hit them," Victoria Bikoro, a witness, said.

Keroka Traffic base commander Istabuli Ochale said the driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries at Keroka Hospital and discharged.

"The recovery vehicle that we [were] waiting [for] has finally arrived and helped us lift the truck. So far there are no people trapped as we feared at first," he told the Nation.

