One more person has died nearly three months after an accident that happened in Kamativi, bringing the death toll to 13. The deceased, Gilbert Muzamba of Chisale village, under chief Siabuwa in Binga was among Apostolic Faith Mission members who were involved in the accident while travelling in an Iveco 10-tonne truck from Binga to Hwange for a church conference.

Eleven people died on the spot while many others were injured in the crash that occurred between Gwayi Bridge and Kamativi on August 24. The 12th accident victim, Pastor Martin Mudimba (47) of Kaningo village in Binga died early in September at Mpilo Central Hospital. Muzamba died at his home on Saturday after he had been discharged from Mpilo Central Hospital.

The deceased's uncle, Mr Daniel Mutale said Muzamba sustained serious neck injuries and had a deep wound on his waist. "My nephew was discharged from hospital about a month ago, although we he was still in pain. The wound on his waist continued to deepen and our local clinic assisted with painkillers only. After suffering for over two and a half months, he succumbed to his injuries," he said.

Binga's Ward 3 councillor, Mr Phineas Ngwenya, said some villagers who were injured in the accident, were in need of help.

"I am deeply hurt and worried about the continuous deaths. As a community leader, I feel powerless as I have run short of means and resources to help my fellow villagers who are still in dire need of medication to treat the wounds. Amongst the people who were discharged from hospital, six of them are stuck in their homes and cannot afford to pay for medication yet they are in pain," he said.

"These people were referred to their local clinics but because of the current situation in our country, they are not getting proper attention and medication. It is painful to watch people suffering."