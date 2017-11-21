Zimbabwe: Terminator Drops New Album

Zimdancehall chanter Alban Nyatsambo aka Terminator dropped his first gospel album entitled "Re Birth" recently. The artiste rose to stardom with his hit song "Tinofamba naMwari" in 2014. The new album is fast gaining popularity with some of the songs already competing in several radio chart shows. In an interview with this publication, the singer said he was happy with the response the album has received so far in the market. "I am elated that already my new project is doing well and I thank all music lovers for supporting my album that narrates how God has transformed my life tremendously," he said.

"This album is the true definition of me and I will continue entertaining people as well as preaching the word of God through songs." The new album carries 12 tracks which seek to uplift hearts of believers. Some of the songs include "Kunamata", "Mbiri kuna Jesu", "Zvapera", "Daira", "Show Me Your Ways", and "Born Again". He is upbeat about his latest offering. "The song 'Mbiri Kuna Jesu' has high tempo and I am sure music lovers will be on their toes throughout the song. It has a dancehall feel and house beat," Terminator said.

"In the song 'Kunamata' I am encouraging people to submit their lives to God in these trying times. We should acknowledge the presence of God always be it in good or bad times." The album was recorded by different producers among them DJ Tamuka, Legendary Music and Osikid.

Meanwhile, he has filmed an accompanying video of the song "Jesu Ndimambo" featuring Jonex to complement the audio. Apart from this album he has dropped new tracks "Buditsa Badness", "Nobody" and "Garaineni". The youthful chanter's first album was titled "Rwendo Rweupenyu".