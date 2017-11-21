South Africa: Former ANC Branch Chair Gunned Down While Delivering Food to KZN School

An ANC activist and former branch chairperson has been shot dead in Camperdown, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Lungisani Mnguni, 34, was gunned down in Nkanyezini, Camperdown, while on his way to deliver food at a local school on Monday morning, police said.

"While on the way, at about 09:10, he was accosted by unknown suspects who fired shots at him and fled in their getaway vehicle. His vehicle crashed and he alighted to an embankment where he died," said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

She said the motive for Mnguni's killing was unknown at this stage.

"A case of murder has been opened for investigation at Camperdown police station," said Gwala.

Mzi Zuma, ANC secretary in the Moses Mabhida region, said in a statement that the ANC was appalled at the "ferocious murder of its activist".

"He was assassinated in Enkanyezini area, Ward 3 of Umkhambathini local municipality while conducting his businesses."

'A true revolutionary'

He said it appeared that Mnguni, an entrepreneur, was attacked while on his way to make a delivery at a local school where he had been involved in a food nutrition programme.

He said Mnguni was the former ANC branch chairperson in Ward 7.

"The ANC is horrified at losing such a young comrade. The passing away of Mnguni will leave a void in the ranks of the ANC, the alliance and the mass democratic movement in general that will not be easy to fill," he said.

As an activist, Mnguni was always available to serve his organisation, Zuma said.

"In him, we have lost a dedicated comrade, and a true revolutionary who served our community with dedication," he said.

Zuma said the ANC called on those who might have witnessed Mnguni's murder to come forward with information as it could help police make an arrest and "ensure a successful prosecution of the perpetrators of this shameful act".

In October last year, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu established the Moerane Commission to investigate the underlying causes of political killings in the province.

Some of the witnesses who have testified at the commission have said that greed and competition for positions were some of the contributing factors to the killings.

