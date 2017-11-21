South Africa: Animal Welfare Inspector Shot, Robbed in Cape Town

Hijackers robbed and shot an animal inspector mere metres from the Animal Welfare Society in Philippi on Monday afternoon, an official confirmed.

Vice chair and CEO for the society Dr John McMullen told News24 that staff were left traumatised after the attack on their branded work vehicle.

"The staff is in complete shock. We have closed the facility and police are taking statements as we speak".

The incident occurred just "down the road" from their offices, he said.

Recovered the vehicle

Inspector Angelique Stanbridge and a secretary were heading to the bank with R48 000, the takings since last Friday, when they were attacked.

"The inspector was driving and she was shot in her arm. Luckily the bullet went through. She is currently in hospital. Our secretary ran back to the offices and told us what had happened".

Mcmullen said that police had already recovered the vehicle but the money was gone.

"The car was found in Sweet Valley. We will be visiting our inspector in hospital. We are still unsure of exact details. Our secretary is in complete shock and is unable to speak".

Police had not yet responded to a request for comment.

Source: News24