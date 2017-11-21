20 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Saddened By Death of Mochubela 'Wezi' Seekoe

Tagged:

Related Topics

The African National Congress has sent condolences to the Seekoe family after the death of former South African ambassador to Russia, Mochubela "Wezi" Seekoe, at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg last week.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said Seekoe went into exile in Botswana and Tanzania in the late 1960s.

He later studied in Cuba.

When he returned, he worked with former ANC Treasurer General Moses Kotane at the ANC Office in Tanzania.

"An intellectual of note, Comrade Wezi was sent to the study in the Soviet Union where he obtained a doctorate in Nuclear Physics. Following the attainment of political freedom in South Africa, he was deployed as South African ambassador to Russia and served in that position for two terms," Kodwa said.

Kodwa said Seekoe was elected as the first deputy secretary general of the ANC Veterans' League at its inaugural conference and in 2012 he was appointed to serve in the Electoral Commission ahead of the 53 rd ANC National Conference.

Source: News24

South Africa

Two-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted by Live, Illegally Connected Wires

A two-year-old boy was electrocuted at Sukamumva informal settlement in Chatsworth on Monday after he slipped and landed… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.