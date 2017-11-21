South Africa: ANC Saddened By Death of Mochubela 'Wezi' Seekoe

The African National Congress has sent condolences to the Seekoe family after the death of former South African ambassador to Russia, Mochubela "Wezi" Seekoe, at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg last week.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said Seekoe went into exile in Botswana and Tanzania in the late 1960s.

He later studied in Cuba.

When he returned, he worked with former ANC Treasurer General Moses Kotane at the ANC Office in Tanzania.

"An intellectual of note, Comrade Wezi was sent to the study in the Soviet Union where he obtained a doctorate in Nuclear Physics. Following the attainment of political freedom in South Africa, he was deployed as South African ambassador to Russia and served in that position for two terms," Kodwa said.

Kodwa said Seekoe was elected as the first deputy secretary general of the ANC Veterans' League at its inaugural conference and in 2012 he was appointed to serve in the Electoral Commission ahead of the 53 rd ANC National Conference.

Source: News24