South Africa: Defence Force Union to Lay Criminal Charges Against Brian Molefe

The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) on Monday said it would this week file criminal charges against former Eskom boss Brian Molefe following his appointment as an honorary colonel of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

"Sandu will file criminal charges this coming week against Molefe and further demand that his call-up be withdrawn immediately, failing which it will take the necessary legal action.

"Molefe must be brought to book together with whoever in the military aided this fraud and he must pay back the salary he received," said Sandu's Pikkie Greeff in a statement.

Greeff said news that Molefe had been given the position of honorary colonel in the SANDF reserves was perplexing.

"An honorary colonel of the SANDF reserve is not, by law, eligible for call-up into active duty," said Greeff.

He said a valid call-up into active duty required the incumbent to have a substantive military rank, obtained through military training and the appropriate qualifications.

Nothing but a ' jobs-for-pals scandal'

"It also requires that the officer holds a commissioned rank. Molefe meets none of these requirements. Molefe's call-up is thus unlawful and fraudulent.

"It is further outrageous that his pay has been back-dated to a date when he was, in fact, not even on active duty, an act which in itself constitutes a separate count of fraud".

Greeff said it was "incredulous" that Molefe was involved in the budgetary affairs of the SANDF which ultimately gave him access to classified information.

"Clearly some elements at managerial level in the SA army have decided to show benevolence to Molefe in what is nothing else but a jobs-for-pals scandal. The chief of the SA army is hereby challenged to show the legality of Molefe's call-up."Greeff said Molefe was a "fake officer who must not expect to be treated as a real one by SANDF members.

"There are thousands of qualified reserve force members not called up for active service due to budgetary constraints within the SA army, yet the same army has no problem appointing a person illegally at R57 000 per month".

SANDF defends appointment

According to City Press, Molefe has earned R57 000 a month since August as a military colonel, despite having no military background.

News24 reported that the SANDF neither confirmed nor denied the figure cited by the City Press. It said Molefe was part of a specialist group of people who were called up for specific duties over a short-term period, as per the requirements of the defence force.

It explained that Molefe was appointed both as a reserve force member and an honorary colonel of one of the reserve force regiments, adding that his appointment in the reserve force component of the SANDF dated back to the time when he was CEO of the Public Investment Corporation.

He had successfully attended the obligatory training required for an official reserve force appointment, the SANDF said.

"In the case of his duties as an honorary colonel, Molefe may not, and does not, receive remuneration. It is strange that of all the other members who are in the same category as Molefe, and have been called up time and again, have never raised any eyebrows," the SANDF said.

