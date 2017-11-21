Uganda: Police Chief Killed in Traffic Accident During Robbery Chase

Photo: Daily Monitor

Rwego Muhoozi is said to have died in a car he and four of his colleagues were using to run after suspected robbers.

The Mukono Division Commander -Flying Squad Unit (FSU) has died in an accident along Ntenjeru-Katosi road while running after suspected robbers.

D/ASP Rwego D. Muhoozi is said to have died in an Ipsum vehicle registration number UAT 219Q in which he and four other officers were using to run after an unidentified black Premio.

Eye witnesses told this reporter that the officers started the chase from Kisoga centre and headed to Ntenjeru-Katosi where their car hit a tree and overturned several times, leaving Muhoozi dead.

Ms Robina Kigozi, one of the witnesses said both the vehicles were speeding.

"The officers' car lost control and hit a tree on the roadside before overturning," she said.

She said the police officers' vehicle had five people but only one was removed dead and the four were seriously injured and taken to Ntenjeru health center IV for medical attention.

The injured are Abbey Emmanuel, Sam Asiimwe, Alex Natamu and Julius Ssebbaale.

The DPC Mukono Rogers Sseguya confirmed the incident saying the body was taken to Mulago hospital for postmortem and the injured were also transferred to Mulago for further medication.