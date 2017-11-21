Ugandan Driver Shot in South Sudan

A Ugandan driver is nursing gunshot injuries on his right leg after being shot by unknown gunmen along Nimule-Juba highway in South Sudan.

The Monday morning incident happened in Nisitu town, about 92 kilometres from Uganda-South Sudan Nimule border point.

Aswa Regional Police Spokesperson Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema told journalists at press briefing in Gulu town that Mr David Sekajabi was shot while driving a Fuso lorry registration UPD53H which had two other traders.

Mr Okema said Mr Sekajabi, a resident of Masaka District in Central Uganda has been admitted at St Mary's Hospital Lacor in Gulu town for medical treatment.

The police publicist said the driver was returning from Juba to Uganda with two other passengers when he entered the ambush.

Mr Okema however, noted that the two other passengers identified as Ms Winnie Nabakoba and Mr Stephen Lule both from central Uganda escaped without injuries.

He noted that police could not reliably establish the motive of the ambush and the groups behind the gun attack.

But the Fourth Infantry Division Spokesperson Major Telesphor Turyamumanya told Daily Monitor in an interview that the shooting was carried out by government soldiers, the Sudan People's Liberation Army [SPLA].

He noted that information they got indicated that the SPLA soldiers on patrol opened fire at the driver when they failed to stop him for checks adding that the shooting wasn't an ambush.

Ambushes along the insecure Nimule-Juba highway have claimed the lives of several Ugandans ever since civil unrest erupted in Africa's youngest nation in July 2016 after a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy, now rebel leader Riek Machar.

Recent ambushes along Nimule-Juba highway

In June this year, five Ugandans were killed in ambush carried by unknown gunmen on a civilian convoy at Moli village, about 140 kilometers from Juba Capital.

Similarly in May, a Ugandan businessman was shot dead while his driver sustained injuries after unknown gunmen opened fire on their vehicle at Amer Junction, 65 Kilometres from Nimule town at the border with Uganda.