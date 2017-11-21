Uganda: Big Test for Vipers

Vipers SC's credentials to challenge for the league title face a real test tomorrow when they visit defending champions KCCA FC at Lugogo.

Last season, KCCA FC won all but two of their Azam Uganda Premier League home matches. The league champions drew two-all with URA FC and Vipers SC were the only side to win at the StarTimes stadium.

However, beyond last season, KCCA should also be concerned that in the last six meetings with Vipers, they have not won any of the fixtures. In the 2014/2015 season, Vipers and KCCA drew in the first round two-all. In the second round, Vipers went to Lugogo and won 2-0.

In their first face-off with Vipers in Buikwe, KCCA led 2-0, before being pegged back. They drew two-all while the reverse fixture at Nakivubo ended in a goalless draw.

That added to the similar 2-1 score-lines of last season, Vipers certainly have KCCA's number. KCCA manager Mike Mutebi, however, does not think those statistics should bother them much. He says they simply made mistakes in the past games against Vipers, but circumstances change.

Uganda Premier League

Tuesday@4:30pm:

SC Villa v Soana- Masaka

B. Stars v Masavu @Mwererwe

BUL v Proline @Bugembe

Express v Police @Wankulukuku

KCCA v Vipers@Lugogo

Maroons v Mbarara@Luzira

Villa v Onduparaka @Masaka

UPDF v Jinja SS @Bombo

URA v Soana @Lugazi