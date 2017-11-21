Uganda: Doctors Cannot Be Sacked Like Nut Fixers

opinion

President Museveni is a very condescending man. At times, he treats citizens like a herd of cattle receiving whistling commands to move to where the master desires.

He brooks no opposition, especially from those he considers younger than him. He believes he never makes mistakes; it's the people below him that flounder.

In 2006, while addressing Movement supporters who had turned up at Kololo ceremonial grounds to celebrate 20 years of Uganda's liberation by National Resistance Army (NRA), Museveni seemed surprised that NRM had been infiltrated by corrupt people.

He promised to fight corruption head-on using guerilla tactics. We are still waiting for those tactics. Corruption is one of the reasons doctors are striking today.

Still in 2006, I had an exclusive interview with Museveni and asked him whether - as a person and president for 20 years - he had made some mistakes. In his characteristic way of rolling his eyes and beaming up his face, the president told me that it was only NRM which had made mistakes, and it was only him who corrected them!

He is never devastated because he is visionary and revolutionary. Revolutionaries are not amenable to such romanticism.

It is important also to remember that even if the president has gone through several elections during which he asked the citizen to trust him with the votes in order to serve them better, he declared early this year in Masindi that he is not anyone's servant.

"... I hear some people saying that I am their servant; I am not a servant of anybody. I am a freedom fighter; that is why I do what I do. I don't do it because I am your servant; I am not your servant. I am just a freedom fighter; I am fighting for myself, for my beliefs; that's how I come in. If anybody thinks you gave me a job, he is deceiving himself... "

That is how Museveni holds himself!

So, the striking doctors should remember that the visionary is not their servant and he will deal with them as he wishes.

He has already threatened to fire them and replace them with those willing to work for the abysmal pay and dreadful working conditions.

Ironically, the president claims he went to the bush to fight for better working conditions of all Ugandans. The working conditions were not good for politicians because the ground was not level; there was no forum to express dissatisfaction with the government's delivery of service.

The president is not used to being in a poor bargaining position; in fact, he never bargains: he commands, orders and arbitrarily decides for whoever comes for a bargain.

But the president should not take the doctors' strike as an affront on his person. He should take it in good stead, drop his arrogance and listen to them.

The doctors are not asking him to divert his personal fortune to improve working conditions in public hospitals and health centres. They are only saying that the country's resources could be organized in such a way that their pay and working conditions are improved.

Remember, Mr President, that during the presidential campaigns, you presented yourself as the best top servant of this country. You are not expected to take offence when Ugandans mount pressure on you to deliver those promises.

You are not expected to take umbrage when Ugandans remind you to organise the country according to the law and Constitution. Even if you deny being our employee, the fact that you contested for the top job in the country and won it makes you our servant.

Through the taxes, Ugandans have improved your working conditions. You are better housed. You earn a tax-free salary.

You are the only person who cannot be sued or prosecuted in the competent court of criminal or administrative jurisdiction while serving as president.

You are the only Ugandan with a fully maintained jet at your disposal. You are the only Ugandan with authority to assent to any piece of law. You are the only Ugandan entrusted with security of this country.

We cannot all defend ourselves against internal and external enemies, but that duty was bestowed on you. You are the most protected person in the country. And all this is borne by the taxpayers to ensure that you have no excuse whatsoever for not doing your work.

If Uganda were a limited liability company, as the chief executive, you would be expected to account to shareholders annually and prove to them that you still merit that job. Well, Ugandans can only ask you to account after every five years.

Whereas, Mr President, you have powers to sack the striking doctors through your other agents, this should be handled with caution.

You ought to remember that a doctor's job is not like that of a nut fixer, who only needs a screwdriver and spanners to turn the nuts. Just like in the army, one cannot rely on mercenaries to achieve a country's strategic security concerns.

So, don't think of deploying mercenary doctors. They can't be relied upon. Kindly listen to the doctors and save the country and yourself from embarrassment.

The author is the business development director at Observer Media Limited.