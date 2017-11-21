Eritrea: Commendable Illiteracy Eradication Program

Mendefera — 98% of the residents registered to adult education in the Emni Haili subzone have successfully eradicated illiteracy, report indicates.

At a meeting held on 14 November, the head of education at the sub zone, Mr. Merih Kiros indicating that integrated efforts have been conducted on the part of administrations and teachers to eradicate illiteracy, reported that this year adult education program was organized in 20 stations. He also said that more effort is being exerted to create regular education opportunity for children aged 6-14 years who couldn't attend school on time due to several reasons.

The administrator of Emni Haili sub zone, Mr. Berhane Mengesha on his part pointing out that students' dropout has become common in certain areas of the sub zone due to the remoteness of their areas from the educational institutions, called on an integrated effort to tackle the challenge.

Stating that the success of teaching and learning process depends on the strong participation of the communities and administrations, the head of the Ministry of Education branch in the Southern region, Mr. Hebtizgi Kidane commended the public on the initiative they are taking to the development of the educational service.

There are 35 educational institutions in 17 administrative areas of the Emni Haili sub zone.

Moreover, a meeting with a view to assess the progress of the regular educational activities and the existed challenges and possible solutions was conducted on 10 November in Emni Haili sub zone.

At the meeting call was made on parents to send their children to school and make proper follow-up and encouragement.