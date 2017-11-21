Eritrea: World Diabetics Day Marked

Asmara — World Diabetics Day was observed in different regions of the country under the theme "Diabetics and Women".

At the event held in Asmara at regional level, the Chairman of the National Association of the Diabetic in the region, Let. Col. Berhane Gebremariam indicated that the disease is gradually expanding at global level and is attacking the youth and children and called on the public to reinforce participation in tackling the disease.

Indicating that in the past 10 years the number of people infected by diabetics in the Central region has risen form 2 thousand to 9 thousand, Mr. Tewolde Berhane, head of the communicable diseases control in the region, said that due attention will be given to raise the awareness of the public with a view to nurture the desired behavioral change on the disease.

In the same vein, a seminar was organized in Aqordet focusing on diabetics and its consequences.

At the occasion, health experts and members of the Diabetics Association in the Gash Barka region gave extensive briefing on the objective situation of the disease world wide and on the proper application of drugs.

It is to be recalled that the World Diabetics Day was observed on 14 November in the port city of Assab at national level.