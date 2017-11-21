Eritrea: Commendable Social Service Provision

Keren — Owing to the regrouping of their villages, the residents of the Mihlab administrative area, Geleb sub zone, have become beneficiaries of basic social service provision.

The administrator of the Mihlab administrative area, Mr. Hamd Asfedai reported that five water distribution centers, schools ranging from preschool to junior school as well as a health station have been put in place in the regrouped villages of Gerbet, Noret, Korera and Bab-Harish.

The head of Mihlab health station, Nurse Yemane Kiflegergish also said that the health station in addition to its daily healthcare services provides vaccinations to children under the age of five as well as pre and post-natal maternal services.

With regard to educational services, Teacher Beshir Husien from the Fre-Selam School also indicating that there is one elementary school providing educational service to 540 students and a junior school providing educational service to 183 students in Mihlab, called for a solution to alleviate the existed challenges the educational institutions are facing.

The beneficiaries on their part expressed appreciation for the opportunity they were provided and called for the immediate provision of transportation services in their area.