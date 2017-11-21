Somalia: Somaliland Opposition Leader Accuses Waddani Party

The chairman and Presidential candidate of Somaliland's UCID party Feysal Ali Warabe has accused rival political party Waddani of sabotaging Nov 13 election.

Speaking to the Media in Hargeisa, UCID leader has directed blame at Abdirahman Irro, the flag bearer of Waddani for igniting unrest in the region before the poll result is released.

Warabe’s accusation comes as Somaliland Electoral Commission (NEC) is expected to announce the final result of the Presidential vote in the coming hours, sources said.

Last Friday, at least two people were killed and 19 soldiers were wounded after Waddani supporters clashed with Security personnel in several towns, including Burco and Hargeisa.