20 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug Appeals for Humanitarian Aid After Severe Drought

Somalia's central Federal State, Galmudug has appealed for international aid for thousands of people who have been hit by a severe drought early this year.

Sa'eed Mohamed Elmi, the administrator Afgaduudle locality, told Radio Shabelle that nomads living on the outskirts of the port town of Hobyo are facing water shortages.

Elmi has asked international relief agencies to rush aid to the areas stricken by the recent drought which claimed the lives of thousands of herders and displaced missions in Somalia.

Galmudug regions are the worst hit and some people fled to remote areas in search of food and water after losing their livestock to the drought.

