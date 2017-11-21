Eritrea: Soil and Water Conservation Popular Campaign

Mendefera — The residents of four villages in the Endagergis administrative areas, Adi-Quala sub-zone, have conducted soil and water conservation popular campaign with a view to control soil erosion.

According to Mr. Araya Ye'ebio, administrator of the semi-urban center of Endagiorgis, the popular campaign that commenced in the month August is coordinated by agricultural experts.

Eng. Okbamicael Gebregergis, water and soil conservation expert, indicated that so far 1500 meter cube terraces have been built and the popular campaign is ongoing.