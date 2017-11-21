20 November 2017

Sudan: Three Dead in Darfur Gun Violence

Kutum / Tullus / El Salam — Three people have died in separate incidents of gun violence in Darfur over the weekend. A farmer was gunned-down in North Darfur, while government forces collecting arms in South Darfur.

Witnesses from Farok area north of Kutum in North Darfur told Radio Dabanga that gunmen opened fire on Abdallah Adam while he was tilling his farm at Farok area north of Kutum and killed him instantly. The motive for the shooting us unclear.

In separate incidents, government forces engaged in the campaign to collect arms in Darfur fired on a group which killed two people and injured six others after severely beating them in Tullus and El Salam localities in South Darfur.

