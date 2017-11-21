Sudan: 'New Cholera Cases in Sudan's Sennar but Epidemic Abating' - Doctor

Singa — One person died and 15 others reportedly infected with cholera in Singa in Sudan's Sennar state last week, however the area is seeing a general decrease in cases. A medical source told Radio Dabanga that by Sunday, the isolation centre at Singa Hospital received about 15 cases from in and around Senga.

He said that there was one death on Monday. The doctor confirmed a decrease in cases in the past two months compared to the beginning of the spread of the disease.

While the outbreak has been repeatedly tested positive for cholera, the Sudanese government, as well as international aid organizations, insist of referring to it as 'watery diarrhoea'.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said 'watery diarrhoea' cases had significantly decreased in 18 states, although 20 infection cases and one death were reported in October.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the epidemic had dropped significantly from 30 average deaths per week in July to one as of October 29.

WHO and the Ministry of Health reported more than 35,000 cases of acute watery diarrhoea in 18 states and the death of 800 people from August 2016 until September 2017.

Renal failure

Medical reports reveal a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in patients with renal failure in Sudan, with a death rate of 27 percent.

A number of doctors explained that the government provides a machine and solutions only, while the patient must purchase the dialysis needs of medicines such as hybrine, iodine, intravenous salt, injections, and disinfectants.

The doctors attributed the causes of the disease to the misuse of medicines and non-potable water.

They warned against the use of creams, dyes, pills and injections for fattening and skin-lightening.